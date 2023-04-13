Northern China blanketed with floating sand and dust

BEIJING (AP) — Many areas in northern China are blanketed with floating sand and dust, and a sandstorm is expected to sweep through parts of Inner Mongolia. The National Meteorological Center said in a statement Thursday that the sandy, dusty weather and strong winds will last until Sunday, advising the public to take precautionary measures to guard against poor air quality. It renewed a blue alert for sandstorms — the least severe warning in the country’s four-tier weather warning system — and forecast that more than a dozen regions, including major cities like Beijing and Shanghai, would see some areas affected by floating sand and dust on Thursday.

