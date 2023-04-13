Syria, Saudi Arabia move toward restoring embassies, flights

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria and Saudi Arabia say they have started procedures to reopen embassies and resume flights between the two countries for the first time in more than a decade. The countries’ joint statement Thursday followed a visit by Syria’s top diplomat to the kingdom, the first since Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic relations with Syria in 2012. Syria was widely shunned by Arab governments over President Bashar Assad’s brutal crackdown on protesters, and later civilians, in an uprising-turned- civil war that began in 2011. The breakdown in relations culminated with Syria being ousted from the Arab League. However, in recent years, as Assad has consolidated control over most of the country, Syria’s neighbors have begun to take steps toward rapprochement.

