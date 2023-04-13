Wes Anderson, Ken Loach in Cannes festival competition

PARIS (AP) — New films by Wes Anderson, Wim Wenders and Ken Loach are in the lineup for the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Anderson’s sci-fi homage “Asteroid City,” Wenders’ “Perfect Days” and Loach’s “The Old Oak” are among 19 movies competing for the coveted Palme d’Or, the festival’s top prize. The schedule includes Cannes favorites such as Italy’s Nanni Moretti, Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda and Turkey’s Nuri Bilge Ceylan. There are a record six female directors in the competition, including France’s Catherine Breillat, Austria’s Jessica Hausner and Italy’s Alice Rohrwacher. The festival opens May 16 in the French seaside resort and runs to May 27.

