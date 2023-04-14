3 Alpine student guides killed in Italy avalanche

ROME (AP) — Rescue crews have recovered the bodies of three students training to be Alpine guides who were caught in an avalanche along Italy’s northwest border with France. The National Alpine Rescue Corps had suspended the search on Thursday due to bad weather after the avalanche in the Val di Rhemes, near the Gran Paradiso range of Valle d’Aosta. Rescuers resumed the operation on Friday and located the bodies. The three students were on a training run when the avalanche hit. Their teacher-guide also was caught in the avalanche but survived and sounded the alarm.

