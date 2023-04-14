Colorado offers safe haven for abortion, transgender care

DENVER (AP) — A trio of health care bills enshrining access to abortion and gender-affirming procedures and medications have become law in Colorado as the Democrat-led state tries to make itself a safe haven for people from states where Republican leaders have restricted care. The main goal of the legislation signed by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis is to ensure people in surrounding states and beyond can go to Colorado to have an abortion, begin puberty blockers or receive gender-affirming surgery without fear of prosecution. Bordering states of Wyoming and Oklahoma have passed abortion bans and Utah has severely restricted transgender care for minors.

By JESSE BEDAYN and COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press/Report for America

