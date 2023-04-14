Hungary’s Orban calls US a ‘friend’ despite sanction on bank

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister is seeking to bring down the temperature on spiraling tensions between his government and the United States after Washington sanctioned a Hungary-based Russian bank. Viktor Orban said on Friday that the U.S. was Hungary’s “friend” and that his government wouldn’t dispute Washington’s right to issue sanctions as it sees fit. The statements came after weeks of tensions as Hungary’s NATO and European Union allies grow increasingly dissatisfied with the approach of Orban’s government to the war in Ukraine and close ties with Russia. An analyst says Hungary’s decision to withdraw its stake in the Russian bank was “surprisingly accommodating” and signal that Orban is responsive to U.S. pressure.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.