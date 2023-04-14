Iranians mark Jerusalem Day to support Palestinians

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Tens of thousands of Iranians have demonstrated in support of Palestians, marking the annual anti-Israel “Quds Day.” In the capital of Tehran, thousands of demonstrators chanted, “Death to Israel” and “Death to America.” Iranian state TV aired footage of similar rallies in other Iranian cities and towns. Many carried Palestinian flags and the banner of the militant Lebanese Hezbollah group. Demonstrators set fire to American and Israeli flags as well as effigies of Israel’s premier, Benjamin Netanyahu. The rallies come on the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan since the 1979 Islamic Revolution led by the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The name Quds comes after the Arabic name for Jerusalem.

