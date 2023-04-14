It’s “the Joe show” as Biden closes out Ireland visit
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, COLLEEN LONG, CHRIS MEGERIAN and DAVID KEYTON
Associated Press
BALLINA, Ireland (AP) — President Joe Biden ended his trip to Ireland on Friday with a speech to thousands at the foot of St. Muredach’s Cathedral, constructed in part with bricks made by his great-great-great grandfather. He quoted Irish poetry and declared that the country was not just part of his family history but part of his soul. The trip provided Biden with the kind of adoration that eludes him in the U.S., and he often said he didn’t want to leave Ireland while he was here. “Being here does feel, it feels like coming home,” Biden said. “It really does.”