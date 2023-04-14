Montana GOP seeks to bar 3rd parties from key US Senate race

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Libertarians lined up with Democrats on Friday against a proposal that would effectively block third party candidates from next year’s Montana U.S. Senate election. Republicans are trying to consolidate opposition to incumbent Jon Tester in a race that’s pivotal for control of the Senate. State GOP lawmakers want to alter the 2024 Senate primary so that only the top two candidates, no matter their party, advance to the November election. Past races for Tester’s seat were close enough that many Republicans blamed third party candidates for draining away potential GOP votes and giving the Democrat the victory. Montana Libertarians and Democratic lawmakers blasted the proposal as a blatant attempt to rig the election.

