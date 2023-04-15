Sudan’s army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Fierce clashes between Sudan’s military and the country’s powerful paramilitary force have erupted in the capital and elsewhere in the African nation. The fighting raised fears of a wider conflict in the chaos-stricken nation. In Khartoum on Saturday, the sound of heavy firing could be heard in a number of areas, including the city center and the neighborhood of Bahri. In a series of statements, the Rapid Support Forces militia accused the army of attacking its forces at a base in south Khartoum. The RSF claimed it seized the city’s airport and “completely controlled” Khartoum’s Republican Palace, the seat of the country’s presidency. The group also said it seized an airport and air base in the northern city of Marawi.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.