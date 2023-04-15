Train with hazardous materials derails in rural Maine

ROCKWOOD, Maine (AP) — Maine fire officials say a train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire. Rockwood Fire and Rescue posted a photo of the derailment Saturday on its Facebook page. Officials are advising residents that the derailment sparked a fire and that people steer clear. Rockwood, Maine, is in the north-central part of the rural state. It’s near Moosehead Lake, which is one of the largest bodies of freshwater in the state. The derailment is the latest accident in a series affecting the U.S. rail industry.

