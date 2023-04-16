Climate envoy Kerry: No rolling back clean energy transition

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — U.S. envoy on climate change John Kerry says so much has been invested in clean energy that there can be no rolling back of moves to end carbon emissions. Kerry says while the business case for reducing emissions is clear, much more needs to be done much faster to prevent the worst impacts of climate change. He spoke to The Associated Press after attending talks of the Group of Seven wealthy nations in Sapporo in Japan, where energy and environment ministers agreed on the urgency of phasing out carbon emissions with a faster shift to clean energy. Kerry also held out hope for cooperation with China on climate despite friction over other issues, saying he had a “very good conversation” with his Chinese counterpart.

