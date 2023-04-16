Eastern Oregon police officer shot, killed; suspect sought

NYSSA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a man they believe shot and killed a police officer in eastern Oregon. Forty-three-year-old Nyssa police officer Joseph Johnson died Saturday night after a man he had pursued in a car shot at him. The Oregonian reports the man fled and Johnson was dead when sheriff’s officers and medical workers arrived. The Malheur County District Attorney’s office says Johnson had been responding to reports the man was making threats and damaging property. Nyssa is a town of about 3,200 near the Idaho state line 50 miles northwest of Boise.

