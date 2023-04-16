Pennsylvania university shooting wounds 2 women

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two women were wounded by a gunshot during a spring event at a university in southeastern Pennsylvania over the weekend. Lincoln University security officials said the shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Saturday during “Yardfest,” an annual spring event at the Chester County campus. County prosecutors said one woman was sitting and another was standing and both were apparently hit by the same bullet, one in a thigh and the other in an ankle. Prosecutors said neither saw who fired the weapon and the identity of the suspect remains unknown.

