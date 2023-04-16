US, allies conduct more drills in face of N. Korean threat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States, South Korea and Japan have conducted a joint missile defense exercise in waters near the Korean Peninsula as they further expand military training to counter the growing threats of North Korea’s nuclear-capable missiles. The South Korean navy says the naval exercise Monday involves an Aegis destroyer from each country. The United States and South Korea launched separate, five-day aerial drills involving some 110 warplanes. The exercises could trigger a belligerent response from North Korea. Pyongyang condemns U.S. military drills with its Asian allies as invasion rehearsals while using those drills as a pretext to accelerate its own weapons development.

