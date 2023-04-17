Alves tells judge he had consensual sex with alleged victim

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dani Alves has testified in court and told the judge investigating a sexual assault accusation against him that he had consensual sex with the alleged victim. Alves has been in jail since Jan. 20 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30. The Brazilian soccer player has denied wrongdoing. Alves had initially said he hadn’t had sex with the woman but eventually changed his version. He said he was trying to save his marriage by not admitting to the sexual encounter at first.

