NEW YORK (AP) — Justice Department officials say two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government. They say the case is part of a broader effort by the Justice Department to crack down on Chinese government attempts to harass dissidents and stifle free speech in the United States.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

