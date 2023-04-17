Workers at anti-poverty World Bank struggle to pay bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — As finance leaders from around the world meet at the World Bank in Washington this week, food service workers at the poverty-fighting organization are highlighting what they see as a galling situation: The workers who put food on the table for an organization whose mission is to fight poverty are themselves struggling to get by. Union leaders say a quarter of the World Bank food workers employed as contract laborers through Compass Group North America receive public benefits, like food stamps, just to make ends meet. Food service workers walked a picket line outside the World Bank headquarters this week demanding higher wages. Inside, suited-up professionals were striding through a lobby that offers “End Poverty” T-shirts and tote bags for sale.

