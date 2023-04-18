5 indicted in NY for scheme to drug, kill and rob men
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A grand jury indictment unsealed Tuesday names five men in connection to the drugging deaths of the two men as part of a criminal operation to steal money. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said the group targeted men at bars and clubs — befriending them and then plying them with potent and dangerous drugs. When their victims became incapacitated, they were robbed of their wallets and cellphones which were used to make purchases and digitally siphon money from their bank accounts.