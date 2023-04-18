Attorney: Assault charge against German rapper dismissed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A defense attorney says an assault charge against German rapper Marteria has been dismissed. Lawyer Robert DeCurtins told The Charlotte Observer that the Mecklenburg County prosecutor’s office dismissed the charge on Tuesday. The 41-year-old rapper was not in court. According to public records, the singer, whose real name is Marten Laciny, was arrested on March 30. DeCurtins says Marteria and his accuser, who is from Berlin, were visiting Charlotte for a basketball game. It wasn’t clear why the charges were dismissed. DeCurtins said prosecutors consider several factors when deciding to press or dismiss charges. Marteria hits include “Lila Wolken.”

