Going on a trip? Oregon’s magic mushroom experiment advances

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s pioneering experiment with legalized magic mushrooms has taken a step closer to reality as the first “facilitators” who will accompany clients as they experience the drug received their state licenses. Voters approved the regulated use of psilocybin in a 2020 ballot measure, and anticipation has been building for the day when a person can gain access to the drug that studies indicate has therapeutic value. Hundreds of people have invested thousands of dollars apiece, and some worry the rollout is proceeding too slowly. No service centers — where customers would access psilocybin — have been licensed. Nor has any laboratory where the products must be tested for potency.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.