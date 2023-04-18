In Canada, 155K federal workers set to strike over wages

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s largest federal public-service union says some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the federal government failed to produce an agreement before its deadline. The strike includes 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers when tax returns are due. Wage increases are the main issue. The federal government’s Treasury Board released a statement on Monday saying it offered the union a 9% raise over three years on Sunday, on the recommendation of the third-party Public Interest Commission. But the union has pushed for annual raises of 4.5% over the next three years, arguing the increases are necessary to keep pace with inflation.

