In Canada, 155K federal workers start strike over wages

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Some 155,000 federal workers, including 35,000 from Canada’s tax agency, have gone on strike in what their union is calling one of the largest strikes in the country’s history. The Public Service Alliance of Canada said the strike, which began after midnight EDT, was called after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement. Picket lines will be set up at more than 250 locations. The strike involving the Canada Revenue Agency comes as tax returns are due.Chris Aylward, the union’s national president, said the bargaining teams would remain at the table throughout the strike.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.