Irish climber dies, Indian missing on Nepal’s Annapurna

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An Irish climber has died and an Indian climber is missing after falling into a crevasse in two separate incidents on Mount Annapurna, the world’s 10th highest mountain. An expedition organizer says Irish climber Noel Richmond died while returning from the summit. The cause of death was not immediately known. Indian climber Anurag Maloo has been missing since he fell into a crevasse on the same mountain. A search is continuing for him. The popular spring mountaineering season has just begun in Nepal’s Himalayas and hundreds of climbers have begun climbing the highest peaks. Three Sherpa guides have been missing since last week, when they fell into a deep crevasse on a treacherous section of Mount Everest just above base camp on the world’s highest mountain.

