United Arab Emirates, Qatar edge toward reopening embassies
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are both acknowledging that they’re edging closer to reopening embassies in each others’ countries after a yearslong boycott of Doha over a political dispute. Qatar’s International Media Office said in a statement on Tuesday that “work is underway” to reopen embassies “as soon as possible.” The UAE said in a statement that “the activation of diplomatic ties, which will include the reopening of embassies, is under process between both countries.” Neither statement gave an immediate date for the reopening. Reuters first reported the effort.