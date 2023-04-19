Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. launches presidential campaign

BOSTON (AP) — Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has launched his longshot bid to challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination next year. Kennedy is a member of one of the country’s most famous political families who has recent years he has been linked to some far-right figures. He kicked off his campaign in Boston on Wednesday. Kennedy is a nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of his slain brother Robert F. Kennedy. He was once known most as an environmental lawyer who worked on issues such as clean water. But he’s become become one of the leading voices of the anti-vaccine movement. His work has been described by members of his own family and public health experts as misleading and dangerous.

