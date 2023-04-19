Caribbean leaders agree on plan to ban assault-style weapons

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Caribbean Community leaders have agreed on plans to introduce bans in their countries on assault-style weapons to curb spikes in gun violence and weapons smuggling in the 15-nation Caricom bloc. The decision came late Tuesday at the end of a two-day summit in Trinidad on crime. The leaders would institue the bans through a mix of licensing requirements and legislation. The Caribbean leaders had called a roundtable on the issue amid complaints from several governments about an increase in gangland violence, bolstered by the availability of high-powered, military-style weapons smuggled mostly from the U.S.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.