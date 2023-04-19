Change of venue denied in Green Bay dismemberment killing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has denied a motion to move the trial of a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay. Twenty-five-year-old Taylor Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the killing of 25-year-old Shad Thyrion in February 2022. Attorney Christopher Froelich represents Schabusiness. He had argued that “substantial pre-trial publicity and other factors” meant a fair trial could not be held in Brown County. But Circuit Judge Thomas Walsh decided Wednesday that publicity exhibits presented by the defense were insufficient to warrant a change in venue or bringing a jury in from another jurisdiction. Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.