Germany tries to reassure homeowners on heating overhaul

BERLIN (AP) — The German government is seeking to reassure homeowners that plans to phase out gas or oil heating systems will provide generous transition periods and take into account hardship cases. Almost a third of the energy consumed in Germany goes toward heating and warm water. That has prompting the government to draft a bill that would require all new heating systems installed from next year to use at least 65% renewable energy. From 2045 all fossil fuel heatings would be banned as part of Germany’s target to become “climate neutral” by then. The proposal has drawn criticism from opposition parties who claim it cost homeowners too much. But Germany’s housing minister said Wednesday that the bill won’t force anyone to sell their home because they can’t afford the requirements.

