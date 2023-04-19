India’s population will pass China’s soon, but when exactly?

India’s population will surpass China’s by the middle of this year. Unless it’s happened already? Demographers are unsure when exactly India will take the title from China as the most populous nation in the world because they are relying on estimates. But they know it’s going to happen. China has had the most people of any nation since at least 1950, the year United Nations population data began. Each nation has more than 1.4 billion people. There’s more than bragging rights at stake — there are social and economic consequences. In India, that means a growing labor force and increasing economic activity.

By MIKE SCHNEIDER and SIBI ARASU Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.