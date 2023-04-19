Trump, DeSantis compete for support from congressional GOP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ron DeSantis has yet to enter the 2024 presidential race, but former President Donald Trump is aiming to drum up support in the Florida governor’s backyard. Trump already has the backing of more than one-third of the Republican’s in Florida’s congressional delegation. Endorsements rarely have a dramatic impact on whom voters ultimately support, especially this early in a presidential primary. But endorsements do signal which candidates are gaining support within a party. That’s important as Trump tries to assert himself as the undisputed leader of the GOP in seeking the 2024 White House nomination. In all, Trump has won the backing of more than 40 House Republicans across the country.

