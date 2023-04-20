Airline worker dies of injuries suffered at Texas airport

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Airport officials in Austin, Texas, say an American Airlines worker has died after being injured on the ramp area just outside the terminal. Emergency officials said Thursday they were called just after 2 p.m. and found the person dead from what they called traumatic injuries. The death occurred at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Neither the airport nor the emergency services department immediately provided details about how the worker was fatally injured, or their name. American Airlines did not respond to requests for comment.

