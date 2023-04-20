Climate tension: UN chief chides Biden, other world leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden touted U.S. climate investments at a virtual White House climate summit. But Biden’s message Thursday was challenged by the U.N. secretary-general. Antonio Guterres said in a a video for the White House summit that expanded oil and gas drilling and other policies by the U.S. and the world’s other nations amount to a “death sentence” for the planet. The challenge comes as Russia’s war in Ukraine and other immediate threats to the world’s short-term oil and gas supply lead the U.S. and some other nations to up production of climate-damaging oil and natural gas. That’s creating conflicts with the climate efforts, plans and promises of those same nations.

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.