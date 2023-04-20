Court documents describe grisly discovery in Maine shootings

WEST BATH, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who police say confessed to shooting seven people — killing four of them — has made his initial court appearance. A state police affidavit filed in court Thursday noted details of a crime scene including broken glass, bullet holes, blood and guns strewn about, but it included no reference to possible motive. Four people were killed, including the suspect’s parents, just days after the man’s release from prison. The shooting suspect, Joseph Eaton, has been jailed since his arrest Tuesday. He’s charged with four counts of murder. The shootings happened on a rural property in Bowdoin and then along a busy interstate highway in Yarmouth, near Maine’s largest city.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.