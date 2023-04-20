Danes, Dutch to donate Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark and the Netherlands plan to provide Ukraine with at least 14 refurbished Leopard 2 battle tanks to be supplied from early 2024. Denmark’s foreign minister on Thursday called it “a significant donation” which came on top of a contribution by Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany to supply at least 100 Leopard 1A5 tanks. The Danish and Dutch defense ministers said the estimated cost of 165 million euros will be equally divided between the two NATO members.

