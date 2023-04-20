Garage manager ID’d as victim of fallen NY parking structure

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities have identified a longtime employee of a New York City parking garage that collapsed earlier this week as the lone fatality in the tragedy. The body of Willis Moore was recovered from the debris of the collapse late Wednesday afternoon. The medical examiner’s office said the 59-year-old man was crushed to death when the parking structure tumbled down Tuesday. The collapse shook nearby buildings with its thunderous implosion, kicking up a thick plume of dust just blocks from City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge. The collapse is under investigation by the Manhattan district attorney and building inspectors.

