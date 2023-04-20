Relief options if you’re in debt from your kid’s education

Federal parent PLUS loans have become a last resort for many lower-income families paying for a kid’s college education. Today, parent PLUS loan debt totals $108.5 billion among 3.7 million borrowers, and the average borrower owes more than $29,000. Nonetheless, policymakers often overlook these loans when it comes to federal relief and forgiveness, including for a new repayment plan, which promises to cut undergraduate student loan payments by half or more for other federal borrowers. Though the latest payment plan overhaul won’t help parent PLUS loan borrowers, here are other options for relief.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.