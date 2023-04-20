Roberts asked to testify on court ethics amid Thomas reports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice John Roberts is being asked to testify to Congress as scrutiny mounts around Justice Clarence Thomas. The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman on Thursday requested that Roberts testify next month at a hearing on ethical standards at the court. The hearing is likely to focus on business transactions and travel involving Justice Clarence Thomas that Thomas did not disclose. Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin noted that there has been “a steady stream of revelations” regarding Supreme Court justices “falling short of ethical standards.” He invited Roberts to testify to “restore confidence in the Court’s ethical standards.” Court officials had no immediate comment on the request that Roberts testify.

