LONDON (AP) — Police say they shot and killed a runaway bull that charged through an English village as children were being dropped off at school. The primary school in northwestern England was locked down Wednesday morning and residents were warned to stay indoors as police and the bull’s owner tried unsuccessfully to corral the agitated animal. Police say they decided to shoot the animal before it could injure anyone.

