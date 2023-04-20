Tornadoes kill 3 in central US; new storms possible Thursday

DALLAS (AP) — Strong storms with tornadoes and hail have killed at least three people in the central United States. The National Weather Service began issuing tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings Wednesday evening in Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. Central Oklahoma saw tornadoes with two deaths and several injuries reported in the town of Cole and a third death in another county. Homes and other buildings were badly damaged or destroyed. KFOR-TV reports that two people in Cole rode out the storm in a manhole and were not hurt. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center says an additional round of potentially tornado-producing storms is expected Thursday night in the region.

