Delaware governor says he won’t block marijuana legalization

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney says he will not veto legislation legalizing recreational marijuana use by adults in the state and authorizing the establishment of a state-licensed and regulated cannabis industry. The Democratic governor’s announcement Friday marks a turnaround from last year, when he vetoed a legalization bill championed by fellow Democrats. Carney’s office said just last month that he continued to have strong concerns about the unintended consequences of legalizing marijuana. The legalization bill allows people 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana. Possession of more than an ounce and public consumption would remain misdemeanors. People will not be allowed to grow their own marijuana for personal consumption.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.