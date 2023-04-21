New UAW leader already has issues with Detroit automakers
By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer
DETROIT (AP) — The new president of the United Auto Workers union isn’t happy with Detroit’s three automakers. Shawn Fain took office in March and on Friday listed grievances with Stellantis, General Motors and Ford in a wide-ranging talk with reporters. The disputes surely will become part national contract talks between the union and the auto companies that will begin this summer. Agreements with all three expire on September 14, and bargaining is expected to be contentious.