New UAW leader already has issues with Detroit automakers

DETROIT (AP) — The new president of the United Auto Workers union isn’t happy with Detroit’s three automakers. Shawn Fain took office in March and on Friday listed grievances with Stellantis, General Motors and Ford in a wide-ranging talk with reporters. The disputes surely will become part national contract talks between the union and the auto companies that will begin this summer. Agreements with all three expire on September 14, and bargaining is expected to be contentious.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.