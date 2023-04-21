UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has resigned after an independent investigation into complaints that he bullied civil servants. Raab’ quit Friday, the day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received findings into formal complaints Raab, who is also justice secretary, had been abusive toward staff during a previous stint in that office and while serving as foreign secretary and Brexit secretary. Sunak accepted the resignation and replaced him as deputy with Oliver Dowden. Alex Chalk was named justice secretary. Raab denied the allegations but said he quit because he had vowed to do so if bullying complaints were substantiated. An attorney found Raab was intimidating and was unreasonably and persistently aggressive.

By BRIAN MELLEY and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

