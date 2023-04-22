Sudan rivals pledge evacuation help, US diplomats airlifted

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — American embassy staffers are being airlifted from Sudan, as forces loyal to rival generals battle for control of Africa’s third-largest nation for a ninth day. The warring sides said they are helping coordinate the evacuation of foreigners, though continued exchanges of fire in Sudan’s capital early Sunday undermined those claims and hopes for deescalation are fading. A senior Biden administration official said U.S. troops are carrying out the precarious evacuation of U.S. Embassy staffers. It remains unclear how mass rescues of foreign citizens would unfold, with Sudan’s main international airport closed and millions of people sheltering indoors.

