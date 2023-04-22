The front door, threshold of welcome — and perilous border

NEW YORK (AP) — The front door in America is one of the landscape’s most intimate and personal of borders. It’s the place where the public sphere encounters private space. And that occasionally has disastrous results. Sixteen-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot April 13 at Andrew Lester’s front door in Kansas City by the 84-year-old man. It was one of several recent shootings that took place near that threshold. One was in a driveway, the other on a front lawn. Those who study such things say that a place like a front door can be filled with meaning we don’t always see, and that it can be a politicized location.

