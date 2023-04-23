Australia plans major overhaul of defenses as China rises

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A government-commissioned review says Australia needs to spend more on defense and develop the ability to strike longer-range targets as China’s military buildup challenges regional security. The Defense Strategic Review supports the AUKUS partnership among Australia, United States and Britain and recommends deepening relationships with other key partners. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the review was meant to assess whether Australia is able and prepared to defend itself. The review noted China’s ambitious military buildup was occurring without transparency or reassurance of its intentions. One of the immediate steps taken under the new priorities was to reduce an order for infantry vehicles. The money saved will be diverted to getting the HIMARS rocket system.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.