Suspect arrested in German gym attack that left 4 wounded

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested over last week’s stabbing attack at a gym in the western German city of Duisburg in which four people were seriously wounded. Prosecutors said the 26-year-old Syrian citizen was arrested shortly after midnight on Sunday morning. He was to be brought before a judge on Monday to determine whether he can be kept in custody pending possible charges. Further details weren’t immediately available. Police on Friday had released pictures of a man sought in the attack after obtaining footage from a surveillance camera located near the John Reed Fitness studio where the attack took place late Tuesday.

