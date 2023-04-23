Tachlowini Gabriyesos runs for refugees at Belgrade Marathon

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Tachlowini Gabriyesos fled his native Eritrea and walked the desert to reach Israel when he was just 12 years old. He is now running for other refugees like him to send a message of hope and endurance. Gabriyesos ran a half-marathon race on Sunday at the Belgrade Marathon as part of a U.N. refugee agency team at the event. He finished among the top 10 in just over an hour. The race in Belgrade was the latest stop for the Eritrean runner who lives and trains in Israel. Gabriyesos also competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and was the flag-bearer for the Refugee Olympic Team there.

