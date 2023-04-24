Crabcakes, ribs, banana splits for S. Korea state dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — Crabcakes, beef short ribs and a newfangled banana split have made the cut for this week’s White House state dinner honoring South Korea. First lady Jill Biden and her team previewed the food and decor on Monday. Some 200 guests are expected for the state dinner, which will be held in the East Room. Tables will be decorated with 6-foot tall arrangements of flowering cherry blossom branches. Edward Lee, a Korean American celebrity chef brought invited to help with the event, says he wanted to showcase “the best of American cuisine merged with a touch of Korean flavors.”

