Florida condo building evacuated near deadly collapse

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. (AP) — Residents of a South Florida waterfront condominium that was deemed unsafe are evacuating. North Bay Village officials say a building engineer conducting an inspection for the Majestic Isle condominium’s required 60-year certification found sagging floors and termite damage. The village is located in Biscayne Bay, along a causeway that connects Miami and Miami Beach. It’s also just a few miles from the town of Surfside, where 98 people died in June 2021 when an 12-story oceanfront building collapsed. A roof drain leak at Majestic Isle caused a partial ceiling collapse earlier this month, prompting the evacuation of five units. Now, the rest of the building is being evacuated.

